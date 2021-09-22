In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Mick Chan / 22 September 2021 4:24 pm / 0 comments

The third-generation Mazda BT-50 pick-up truck has been updated for the Australian market for the 2022 model year, bringing a 1.9 litre turbodiesel engine to the range for the base XS trim variant, as well as the SP trim variant that is positioned above the current GT dual-cab variant.

Being based on the current, third-generation Isuzu D-Max, the BT-50 in 1.9 litre guise is shared with that in the equivalent D-Max where it produces 150 PS and 350 Nm of torque. This joins the 190 PS/450 Nm 4JJ-TCX 3.0 litre turbodiesel that the Australian market BT-50 was launched with at debut, and like that version, is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Compared to versions powered by the 3.0 litre turbodiesel, the 1.9 litre XS variant gets a tow rating of 3,000 kg instead of the larger-engined trucks’ 3,500 kg rating, with key equipment specifications based on that of the 3.0 litre XT variant.

Also just introduced for the Australian market is the SP trim variant – as pictured here – solely in dual-cab form, which builds upon the GT trim variant currently in the range. Like most of the BT-50 range Down Under, this is powered by the 3.0 litre turbodiesel engine, and this can be paired with a six-speed automatic or manual transmission.

Building upon the GT trim specification that includes heated front seats and a self-dimming interior rear-view mirror, the BT-50 SP brings dark metallic grey roof rails and side steps, a black grille, gunmetal signature wing, side mirrors, door handles, sport bar and wheel flares in gloss black and dark grey side steps.

Also included are a black, manually operated roller cargo tonneau cover, tub liner as well as satin black 18-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, the BT-50 SP cabin gets driftwood leather and black synthetic suede trim.

As standard from the base XS trim level, the 2022 BT-50 range packs a host of active safety and advanced driver assistance systems including adaptive cruise control for automatic variants (manuals get regular cruise control), autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning and prevention, lane-following assist, rear-cross traffic alert, speed assist and turn assist.

In Australia, the Mazda BT-50 SP and 1.9 litre-engined XS variants will be available from January 2022.

