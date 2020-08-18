In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 18 August 2020 4:02 pm / 0 comments

Mazda Australia has confirmed that the third-generation BT-50 pick-up truck will be launched in the continent this coming October. The redesigned model was first unveiled in June this year and unlike its predecessor, is no longer based on the Ford Ranger.

Instead, the new BT-50 uses the same bones as the latest Isuzu D-Max, but with its own outer skin. Mazda’s Kodo design language is clear to see here, with a classier-looking face that features a grille reminiscent of the CX SUVs and a pair of relatively slim headlamps. Around back, the tailgate is also simpler in terms of appearance when compared to the D-Max, and the wraparound taillights are not shared with the Isuzu pick-up either.

The differentiation continues inside, as the BT-50’s dashboard sports a horizontal wide design with no aggressive shapes in sight. Taking centre stage is a large touchscreen head unit flanked by air vents, while the rest of the interior carries plenty of soft-touch materials, topstitching and leather to create a more elegant and luxurious feel.

For Australia, the BT-50 will be offered with a sole engine option in the form of Isuzu’s 3.0 litre turbodiesel with 190 PS and 450 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 2,600 rpm. The company didn’t state what transmission will be available at launch, but the 4JJ3-TCX unit can be paired to a six-speed manual or automatic.

Despite the “soft” appearance, the new BT-50 hasn’t forgotten its utilitarian purpose, as it boasts an impressive towing capacity of 3,500 kg and a payload capacity of over 1,000 kg, which the company says “sits firmly amongst the top of the segment.”

Other details like pricing and available equipment for the BT-50 should be announced in the coming weeks, so we’ll have to wait until Mazda Australia releases more information. It should be noted that the D-Max is set to go on sale in the country from September 1, also with the 4JJ3-TCX engine.

GALLERY: 2021 Mazda BT-50

