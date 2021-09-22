In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 22 September 2021 5:27 pm / 0 comments

Time once more for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuel for the coming September 23 to 29 week.

There’s an increase in the price of RON 97 petrol this week, the fuel going up by two sen to RM2.75 per litre (RM2.73 last week). No change for RON 95 petrol, which remains at the RM2.05 per litre ceiling price that was set for it by the government back in February.

Similarly, Euro 5 B10/B20 blend diesel continues unchanged at RM2.15 per litre, which means that Euro 5 B7 – which costs 10 sen more per litre – holds at its retail price of RM2.25 per litre.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight, until Wednesday September 29, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 38th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2021, and the 141st in total since its introduction in 2019.