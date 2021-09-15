In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 15 September 2021 5:42 pm / 1 comment

Time once again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuel for the coming September 16 to 22 week.

There’s no change in the price of RON 97 petrol, the fuel continuing on at the RM2.73 per litre price it was at last week. As for RON 95 petrol, the fuel remains at its RM2.05 per litre ceiling price that was set for it by the government in February.

Likewise, Euro 5 B10/B20 blend diesel continues to be priced at RM2.15 per litre, which means that Euro 5 B7 – which costs 10 sen more per litre – maintains its RM2.25 per litre retail price

These prices take effect from midnight tonight, until Wednesday September 8, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 37th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2021, and the 140th in total since its introduction in 2019.