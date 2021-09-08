In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 8 September 2021 5:31 pm / 0 comments

Here’s the latest fuel price update for the coming week, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices for fuels effective September 9 until September 15.

The RON 97 grade of petrol is set to step up to RM2.73 per litre, up one sen from the RM2.72 rate of last week. As before, RON 95 petrol remains unchanged at RM2.05 per litre, which is the ceiling price for the fuel having been set by the government in February this year.

Likewise, Euro 5 diesel of B10 and B20 blends hold position at RM2.15 per litre, meaning that Euro 5 B7 diesel – at its margin of 10 sen more per litre – corresponds with its retail price of RM2.25 per litre.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight under Wednesday, September 15, which is when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 36th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2021, and the 139th since its introduction in 2019.