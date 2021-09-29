Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn brought the heat in an exclusive interview with Fox Business, criticising the automaker and explained why the global auto alliance that he built did not sit well with the Japanese government.
Ghosn, now branded a fugitive after fleeing to Lebanon while out on bail, claimed that his arrest was motivated by Nissan’s desire for “autonomy,” which ultimately stunted growth.
“Nissan came back to what it was in 1999, unfortunately, after 19 years of work, as a boring and mediocre car company, which is going to be struggling to try to find its place in the car industry,” Ghosn said. “We were building a system where this company would be a part of something completely new with a lot of technical innovation,” he added.
Ghosn told his part of the story in his new book Broken Alliances, claiming that the “Japanese government and some Japanese executives thought that this balance existing between the French and the Japanese in this alliance would not be respected,” and that “the French government was acting in a way to have a much bigger share in their say of this alliance.”
The Lebanese businessman claimed his arrest was to prevent the mergers from happening, and adamantly insisted his innocence. By the end of the trial, Ghosn also believes there will be no real winner. “This is the kind of plot organised by people where, at the end of the day, you discover there is no winner. Japan lost its reputation. The French lost. Nissan lost, Renault lost, Mitsubishi lost, the shareholders lost.
Prior to his escape from Japan in 2019, Ghosn was held in solitary confinement for months without being allowed to speak with his wife and family. During the trial, his request for an independent court interpreter was denied, because the court has a sworn translator. The discussions in the trial proceedings were all conducted in Japanese.
Ghosn fled the country in a container meant for concert equipment after it became clear that he would have “zero” chances of a fair trial. His arrest also drew international scrutiny and criticism of Japan’s legal system and its 99% conviction rate.
Comments
Only they the person involved know what is exactly going on.
This is all politics, pride and full control of the company. This is a complex shareholding arrangement.
I remember Nissan are nearly bankrupt which Renault comes in to buy stakes in Nissan. In turn Nissan will hold Renault Share and this form the Alliance. Both company will sent in board member and of course whoever have the biggest share in the company will have more board member and bigger say.
Carlos is just the CEO to run the company and he need to balance both request from Renault and Nissan board member representative. Perhaps, Nissan unhappy when Carlos sided the French. Too greedy will upset the Japanese which put loyalty as first place.
Japan being the biggest car maker will not easily give way. This is their pride
This is also happen to Proton Partnership with Mitusbishi. When Proton decided to explore alternative JV with Citroen to launch Tiara.
Not loyalty but maruah is their first place.
Make this into a based-on-a-true-story movie & Carlos may earn enough from the royalties so that he need not have to work in the auto industry again.