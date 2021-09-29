In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 29 September 2021 5:11 pm / 1 comment

It’s time for the usual weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuel for the coming September 30 to October 6 week.

The price of RON 97 petrol has been adjusted again this week, going up by one sen to RM2.76 per litre (RM2.75 last week). There is of course no change to that of RON 95 petrol, the fuel continuing at the RM2.05 per litre ceiling price that was set for it by the government back in February.

Similarly, Euro 5 B10/B20 blend diesel remains at its capped price of RM2.15 per litre, which means that Euro 5 B7 – which costs 10 sen more per litre – stays at RM2.25 per litre.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight, until Wednesday, October 6, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 39th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2021, and the 142nd in total since its introduction in 2019.