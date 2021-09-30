In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 30 September 2021 6:20 pm / 2 comments

In a bid to support its effort towards creating a low-carbon city, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) says it is encouraging its employees to use public transport to get to the workplace, Bernama reports. According to Kuala Lumpur mayor Mahadi Che Ngah, the city council is looking at the feasibility of implementing a no-car day on Friday for its staff.

“We are studying a ban on our employees from driving to work every Friday to encourage a low-carbon lifestyle. The action is to minimise the release of carbon from the use of motor vehicles in the city centre,” he said. Mahadi said that this would also be a part of the city council’s efforts to help reduce the use of vehicles in the federal capital.

“This can make the air here cleaner and make people feel more comfortable and safer, besides helping to improve the health level, he said. He added that as a start, DBKL began giving its employees My30 travel passes early this month to encourage them to utilise public transport on a wider basis.

The city council’s move to shift its employees from private vehicles to public transport is very much in line with the ambition outlined by the government to increase the take-up for public transport. Under the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK-12), which was unveiled earlier this week, the plan is to improve the public transport modal share over the course of the next few years.