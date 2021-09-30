In Cars, Ferrari, International News / By Danny Tan / 30 September 2021 11:08 am / 0 comments

Sir Jony Ive (right) and Marc Newson are behind the LoveFrom creative collective

Big news from the world of design, with two of the biggest names coming together. Sir Jony Ive, the man behind all the Apple products that you know and love, will be working with Ferrari.

This deal is between the Agnelli family’s holding company Exor – which has a big stake in Ferrari – the Maranello supercar maker itself, and LoveFrom, the creative collective founded by Ive and fellow designer Marc Newson. It’s a long term, multi-year collaboration.

“The first expression of this new partnership will bring together Ferrari’s legendary performance and excellence with LoveFrom’s unrivalled experience and creativity that has defined extraordinary world changing products. Beyond the collaboration with Ferrari, LoveFrom will explore a range of creative projects with Exor in the business of luxury,” the press release said.

The deal will also see Ive join Exor’s Partners Council. This annual forum draws on the experience, expertise and insights of a group of highly successful Exor friends and partners, to share ideas and explore potential business opportunities. Besides Ferrari, Exor also has stakes in Stellantis and famous shoemaker Christian Louboutin. It also controls Juventus, the Italian football club.

“In building great companies, we also believe in building great partnerships. Soon after LoveFrom was founded we began to talk with Jony and Marc about opportunities to combine their world-renowned creativity with ours, in complementary and incremental ways. Ferrari represents a first, exciting chance to do great things together as we build our future,” said John Elkann, chairman and CEO of Exor and chairman of Ferrari.

“We have been friends with John for many years and are great admirers of his insight and vision. We are thrilled to be embarking on such an important, long term collaboration with Ferrari and more broadly Exor. As Ferrari owners and collectors, we could not be more excited about collaborating with this extraordinary company and in particular with the design team expertly led by Flavio Manzoni,” Ive and Newson jointly said.

“We see some uniquely exciting opportunities working together which we believe will yield important and valuable work,” the LoveFrom duo added.

It will be interesting to see what Ive will bring to the Ferrari design table. The former Apple chief design officer is known to be a car enthusiast, and besides cars with the prancing horse badge, the Brit has a thing for Aston Martins and Bentleys. What do you think of the looks of today’s Ferraris, and which is your favourite Ferrari of all time? Mine is the 355.