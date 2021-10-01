In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Matthew H Tong / 1 October 2021 10:27 am / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new W223 S-Class in the Philippines. So far, the S 500 4Matic Long AMG Line is the only variant to be offered, priced at an eye-watering PHP 17.89 million, or nearly RM1.5 million. Further customisation is also available, should customers fancy some upgrades.

Powering the S 500 is the M256 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six engine, developing 435 PS from 5,900 to 6,100 rpm and 520 Nm between 1,800 and 5,500 rpm. The engine is augmented with a 48-volt integrated starter/generator as standard, powering a second electric compressor and delivers an additional 22 PS/250 Nm of accelerative boost. A nine-speed auto is standard, and the 0-100 km/h is done in 4.9 seconds.

Standard kit includes AMG Line styling with 21-inch multi-spoke wheels, noise-reduced tyres with foam absorbers, Airmatic air suspension, power closing doors, full nappa leather seat upholstery, executive seat, 12.8-inch OLED central display, MBUX high-end rear seat entertainment system, and a 15-speaker Burmester 3D surround sound system.

It also gets a rather extensive suit of advanced driver safety assist systems, including autonomous emergency braking with improved cross traffic and pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control (now preventing collisions at up to 130 km/h), lane centring assist, lane change assist, evasive steering assist, active emergency stop assist and blind spot monitoring.

However, the automaker’s Drive Pilot system, which offers Level 3 semi-autonomous driving, is not available. Still, not bad for a limousine that’s kitted to the brim, eh?