Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has launched a new warranty programme called “Customer Lifetime Parts Warranty,” which serves to provide its customers with better peace of mind throughout their vehicle ownership. This comes after the company introduced a five-year, unlimited-mileage factory warranty for all Volvo models earlier in February this year.

To be eligible for the new warranty programme, customers must purchase genuine Volvo parts and have them installed on their cars at an authorised dealership from October 1, 2021 onwards. The warranty starts on the part’s purchase date and remains valid as long as the car remains under the ownership of the registered car owner.

In the event the vehicle requires repairs or replacement involving the purchased part due to a material or manufacturing defect, VCM will repair and replace the part free of charge.

For customers with older Volvo models that have not been sent to an authorised dealership for more than two years, a Volvo Health Check will be required to ensure the vehicle is in good condition and has not been modified or tampered with in any way.

Only when the inspection is passed will customers be eligible to purchase parts under the warranty programme. To ensure the warranty remains valid, customers are required to send their cars to an authorised dealership for subseqeuent services.

It’s important to note that the new warranty programme does not include regular wear and tear parts as outlined in the warranty manual, so it’s best to check with an authorised dealer to find out the full range of parts covered.

“This new offering is part of our commitment to provide the best aftersales services for our customers. Customer satisfaction have always been a pivotal aspect for Volvo, and through this warranty programme, our customers can now enjoy the benefits of decreased maintenance costs and experience the quality offered by Volvo, in the years to come,” said Charles Frump, managing director of VCM.