It’s time again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuel for the coming October 7 to 13 week.

The price of RON 97 petrol has increased again, the fuel going up by one sen to RM2.77 per litre (RM2.76 last week). No change to that of RON 95 petrol, the fuel remaining at its capped price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the government back in February.

Similarly, Euro 5 B10/B20 blend diesel continues on at RM2.15 per litre, its ceiling price, which means that Euro 5 B7 – which costs 10 sen more per litre – stays at RM2.25 per litre.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight, until Wednesday, October 13, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 40th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2021, and the 143rd in total since its introduction in 2019.