In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 October 2021 10:43 am / 0 comments

An empathic victory for Suzuki Endurance Racing Team (SERT) at the fourth and final round of the 2021 FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC) at Autodrom Most, the Czech Republic. The 6 Hours of Most race saw the Yoshimura SERT Motul Suzuki GSX-R1000R piloted by Gregg Black, Xavier Simeon and Sylvain Guintoli come in third, enough to give them the EWC champion’s crown.

Coming off back-to-back victories in 24 Heures Motos race at Le Mans and the Bol d’Or 24 Hours in France, SERT were third placed on the starting grid, with Black taking the hole shot and leading the race on lap 1. At the point of first rider changeover, Black had placed the SERT Suzuki in third position as he handed over control to Simeon.

Settling into a fast and consistent pace, Black, Simeon and Guintoli maintained third position throughout the six-hour race, finishing behind BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team and YART Yamaha Official Team EWC who finished first and second respectively, and topping the team standings with 175.5 points. Meanwhile, for the manufacturer’s championship, Yamaha finished the 2021 EWC season with 202.5 points, Kawasaki with 141 and BMW Motorrad with 138.

With the 2021 EWC championship win, Suzuki has a total of 20 world endurance racing titles – 16 competing as SERT and its 2021 title the first ever as Yoshimura SERT Motul. “I am very pleased and honoured to win the championship in the first year of participation as the Yoshimura SERT Motul team,” said Yohei Kato, SERT team director.”

“We vowed to fight in this Endurance World Championship on behalf of the Suzuki Factory Team. This season has proved to be a dream come true by winning two of the world’s most famous 24-hour races, namely, the 24 Heures of Le Mans and the Bol d’Or,” he added.