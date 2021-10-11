In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 11 October 2021 10:30 am / 5 comments

The Nissan Almera has finally made its launch debut in the Philippines, nearly a year after the B-segment sedan went on sale in Malaysia. Four variants of the B-segment sedan are available to Philippine customers, starting with the EL Turbo MT and followed by the VE Turbo MT, VE Turbo CVT and VL Turbo N-Sport CVT.

All variants are powered by the same HRA0 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, which serves up 100 PS (97 hp) at 5,000 rpm to the front wheels. As for torque, it’s 160 Nm from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm for the VE and EL variants with a five-speed manual transmission, while the CVT-equipped VL and VE have 152 Nm. An idling stop system is exclusive to the CVT variants too.

In terms of standard kit, nearly all variants come with LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, except the base option that gets halogens instead – LED taillights are standard across the range. Meanwhile, 15-inch steel wheels are fitted on the base variant, with the VE duo getting an upgrade to alloys of the same size.

The range-topping VL comes with larger 16-inch alloys in a N-Sport design, along with a subtle body kit that consists of a front splitter, a redesigned rear apron and new side mirror caps in silver to contrast the body. Similarly, the V-motion grille gets a dark chrome finish instead of regular chrome on lesser variants.

Moving inside, the VL features a leather-wrapped steering wheel (urethane for the rest) and black leather upholstery with contrast stitching (fabric for the rest). The top three variants come with a seven-inch instrument cluster display (normal multi-info display in the base variant) and an eight-inch touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay and six speakers (normal 2-DIN unit and four speakers in the base variant).

Single-zone automatic air-conditioning and hill start assist is standard across the range, while keyless entry and engine start is fitted to all but the base variant. This also includes the around-view monitor (with moving object detection), Nissan’s Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and Intelligent Emergency Braking. The VL gets two additional systems – blind spot warning and rear cross traffic alert – and six airbags (two for the rest).

Pricing for the Almera in the Philippines starts at 728,000 (RM59,914) Philippine pesos for the EL Turbo MT, while the VE Turbo MT goes for PHP938,000 (RM77,195) and the VE Turbo CVT is PHP998,000 (RM82,133). The top-spec VL Turbo N-Sport CVT is PHP1.098 million (RM90,363).