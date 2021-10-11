The Nissan Almera has finally made its launch debut in the Philippines, nearly a year after the B-segment sedan went on sale in Malaysia. Four variants of the B-segment sedan are available to Philippine customers, starting with the EL Turbo MT and followed by the VE Turbo MT, VE Turbo CVT and VL Turbo N-Sport CVT.
All variants are powered by the same HRA0 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, which serves up 100 PS (97 hp) at 5,000 rpm to the front wheels. As for torque, it’s 160 Nm from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm for the VE and EL variants with a five-speed manual transmission, while the CVT-equipped VL and VE have 152 Nm. An idling stop system is exclusive to the CVT variants too.
In terms of standard kit, nearly all variants come with LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, except the base option that gets halogens instead – LED taillights are standard across the range. Meanwhile, 15-inch steel wheels are fitted on the base variant, with the VE duo getting an upgrade to alloys of the same size.
The range-topping VL comes with larger 16-inch alloys in a N-Sport design, along with a subtle body kit that consists of a front splitter, a redesigned rear apron and new side mirror caps in silver to contrast the body. Similarly, the V-motion grille gets a dark chrome finish instead of regular chrome on lesser variants.
Moving inside, the VL features a leather-wrapped steering wheel (urethane for the rest) and black leather upholstery with contrast stitching (fabric for the rest). The top three variants come with a seven-inch instrument cluster display (normal multi-info display in the base variant) and an eight-inch touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay and six speakers (normal 2-DIN unit and four speakers in the base variant).
Single-zone automatic air-conditioning and hill start assist is standard across the range, while keyless entry and engine start is fitted to all but the base variant. This also includes the around-view monitor (with moving object detection), Nissan’s Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and Intelligent Emergency Braking. The VL gets two additional systems – blind spot warning and rear cross traffic alert – and six airbags (two for the rest).
Pricing for the Almera in the Philippines starts at 728,000 (RM59,914) Philippine pesos for the EL Turbo MT, while the VE Turbo MT goes for PHP938,000 (RM77,195) and the VE Turbo CVT is PHP998,000 (RM82,133). The top-spec VL Turbo N-Sport CVT is PHP1.098 million (RM90,363).
Comments
This is what last gen Almera pricing level. But ETCM is charging 80k which 20k ontop of Pinoy pricing. Spec wise lebih kurang sama mid spec but looks like we got cheated by Tan chong again. Wahlauweh!
Betuii bruh. Deswai ppl rather buy City or civic..
Macam langit dgn bumi beza old almera with this new one.
Not surprising that Tan Chong marks up their prices very high. Come end of the year, TC would offer ridiculous discounts to move their stock. Heck, during normal time of the year they will offer high “overtrade”. That’s why Nissans typically have lower resale values. Meaning buyers can buy their cars with absolute minimum downpayment (after minus effective discounts). I won’t say it’s a good strategy or not, but that is their strategy. If anybody doesn’t know this, it means ppl are not flocking TC’s showroom enough. Oh, if you don’t mind the brand (not T or H) and you’re already set to get a set of wheels from them; just try visit a few showrooms and pit them among themselves. You’re bound to get higher trade in prices and it won’t surprise you that one showroom might even offer higher “overtrade” than the previous
Markup 25% then discount 10% + SA discount 5% to make you think you got a good bargain, but in truth they had untung you 10% on top of factory markup. Tan Chong shenanigans again