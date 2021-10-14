In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / 14 October 2021 2:59 pm / 0 comments

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has donated a Triton pick-up truck to the Dignity Farm School, a one-stop holistic and community learning centre located in Bentong, Pahang for the underprivileged urban poor.

The Triton pick-up truck was handed over by MMM CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi and will be used for the farm’s daily operations as well as to commute the Orang Asli to schools, where they are provided with transformative youth education programmes grounded in community building, natural agriculture and skills development.

“In line with the Malaysian government’s efforts to reopen schools soon with tightened and updated standard operating procedures (SOPs) to adhere to, we at Mitsubishi Motors feel it is a strategic time post-lockdown to relook into how we can do more for the underprivileged and indigenous community in terms of education and health,” said Shinnishi.

“We are happy to work with the Dignity Farm School, a place where skills and knowledge are connected and taught from a wellspring of sources and experiences, combining practical skills and theory in a farm setting. This in return will also prepare the underprivileged children in the future to enter an agricultural and tourism workforce requiring both innovation and manpower,” he commented further.

Shinnishi added, “though the school is located in the remote areas of Bentong where a 4×4 is required, the Triton pick-up truck had passed many endurance tests. We hope that it will assist the Dignity Farm School well in many of their adventures to come, no matter the terrain.”

MMM’s CSR vision for this year is “inspiring lives today for a greater future,” while its mission is to implement CSR activities aimed at supporting underprivileged children and to collaborate with NGOs in promoting a sustainable economy, society, and environment. Other efforts by MMM include donating food necessities to B40 groups in Malaysia, benefitting more than 150 families.