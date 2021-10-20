In Cars, International News, Maserati / By Gerard Lye / 20 October 2021 3:56 pm / 0 comments

Maserati has announced that the global premiere of the Grecale, which was originally scheduled to take place on November 16 this year, will be postponed to spring 2022. According to the Italian carmaker, this is due to issues that have caused interruptions in the supply chains for key components necessary to produce the SUV.

To be specific, the company said the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage meant that it would be unable to properly meet demand. The Grecale is described as having “ground-breaking” features in terms of connectivity and human-machine interface, which are dependent on such components.

First confirmed in September 2020, the Grecale will take its place below the larger Levante in the line-up and has been teased prior to its reveal. The upcoming SUV will compete against the Porsche Macan and was previously rumoured to come with a range of conventional internal combustion engines, including hybrids.

Underpinned by the Giorgio platform that is also used by the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, an all-electric version is also said to arrive in 2022, although given the disruption, this could also be delayed. It remains to be seen if the lack of semiconductor chips will affect other models planned, including the all-new GranTurismo, which is the brand’s first fully-electric vehicle.