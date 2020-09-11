In Cars, International News, Maserati / By Mick Chan / 11 September 2020 11:56 am / 0 comments

The next Maserati SUV will be named the Grecale, and this will be a smaller sibling to the Levante that made its debut in 2016. Named after the strong north-east wind of the Mediterranean Sea, the Grecale follows in the naming convention that was applied to models such as the Mistral, Merak, Ghibli, Bora and Khamsin, and the smaller Maserati SUV will be built in Cassino, Italy where the Alfa Romeo Stelvio is also made.

Approximately 800 million euros (RM3.93 billion) will be invested in the new production line, says Maserati. The Grecale will also share much of its underpinnings with the Stelvio, although the Maserati will use their own in-house engines rather that units sourced from Alfa Romeo, reported Autocar. A fully electric version of the Grecale will debut in 2022, the report added.

The Grecale “will be the most practical in its class, but it will also be luxurious,” Maserati global planning head Francesco Tonon told the magazine, noting that the forthcoming SUV will also offer best-in-class performance and handling.

This will be an important model for Maserati on the revenue front, as SUVs are expected to comprise 70% of Maserati sales by 2025, with sedans dropping their share to 15%, and sports cars – such as the just-launched MC20 – accounting for just 5%, the magazine reported.

Like the Grecale, the MC20 will also be offered as a fully-electric version, and the forthcoming Granturismo and Grancabrio replacements will also feature both internal combustion and fully electric powertrains. Maserati’s direction towards electrification is well underway, with the Ghibli Hybrid having made its debut earlier in July.

