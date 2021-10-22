In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 22 October 2021 4:47 pm / 0 comments

The New South Wales state parliament in Australia has passed an electric vehicle incentives package, at a cost of AUD$490 million (RM1.52 billion) to the 2021-2022 New South Wales state budget that was announced in June, reports Car Expert.

Car buyers in the Australian state who have registered for new electric cars priced below AUD$78,000 (RM243,181) after September 1 may apply for a refund on stamp duty, while those who are purchasing EVs priced below AUD$68,750 (RM214,340) are eligible for a AUD$3,000 (RM9,353) rebate, and 25,000 of these rebate grants are being made available. Applications will open November 1, said the report.

Additionally, eligible electric vehicles in the Australian state will also be permitted to use Transit T2 and T3 lanes from November 1 this year until at least October 31, 2022.

New South Wales will also spend AUD$171 million (RM532.6 million) on charging infrastructure. This is comprised of AUD$131 million (RM408 million) on ultra-fast chargers to be delivered by the private sector, AUD$20 million (RM62.3 million) in grants for destinations chargers in aid of regional tourism, and AUD$20 million (RM62.3 million) for public transport hubs.

On top of those, a further AUD$33 million (RM102.8 million) has been earmarked to help the New South Wales state government transition its fleet of passenger vehicles to EVs “where feasible,” with the aim of making its fleet a fully electric one by 2030. The state government’s vehicles are typically sold after three to five years of use, stimulating the used car market, notes Car Expert.

While New South Wales has committed to a road user charge – as neighbouring Victoria state has done – that will cost NSW EV users 2.5 cents (7.8 Malaysian sen) per km in place of a fuel excise placed on internal combustion vehicles, NSW has committed to defer the EV user charge to 2027, or at any point prior when EVs have reached 30% market share.

“This is a comprehensive suite of measures which ensures we have the right mix in place to boost the take-up of electric vehicles and give people access to the latest technology. The strategy also starts us down the road of long-term tax reform as we embark on phasing out stamp duty on EVs and making sure everyone who drives on our roads contributes to their funding and maintenance, NSW premier Dominic Perrottet said.

The Electric Vehicle Council market report found that 7,248 EVs were sold in Australia between January and June 2021, in addition to 1,440 PHEVs. The combined 8,688 sales in that time accounted for 1.57% market share, up from 0.78% in 2020. More EVs were sold in the first half of 2021 than in the full year of 2020 in Australia, it said.