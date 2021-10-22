In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Danny Tan / 22 October 2021 2:01 pm / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz has announced that it is finalising the planning for a regional after-sales logistics centre in Malaysia. The carmaker has signed a long-term lease agreement for the location, which is in Senai Airport City in Johor. Operations is expected to start in early 2024.

For the development of the new building, the German premium carmaker has found a partner in Tiong Nam Logistics Solutions, which will be the lead for developing the approximately 1,000,000 sq.ft location, as well as the owner of the new warehouse. A newly established company – Mercedes Benz Parts Logistics Asia Pacific (Malaysia), a 100% subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz AG – will operate the facility.

“With our planned after-sales logistics centre, Mercedes-Benz is committed and will invest to strengthen our foothold in Malaysia. We have found excellent conditions and great support in cooperation with MIDA and the related ministries. Located strategically in Johor Bahru, this new centre will enable us to reaffirm our position as a global and regional distribution hub whilst creating new jobs for the region,” said Thomas Schulz, VP of global service and parts operations.

“Both our customers and our dealer networks will enjoy a good service and high-quality standards through this new infrastructure,” he added.

The new distribution centre will be a part of Daimler AG’s global after-sales supply chain network and will serve as a distribution site for spare parts in the Asia Pacific region and other countries. It will handle the importation, storage and regional management of spare part and accessories.