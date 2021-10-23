In Bikes, Local Bike News, Moto Guzzi / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 October 2021 1:02 pm / 0 comments

Honouring the centenary of the motorcycle brand from Mandello, the 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Centenario is now in Malaysia and priced at RM72,900. The V7 Stone Centenario is inspired by the Otto Cilindri 500 cc Championship Moto Guzzi racing machine of 1955 and comes in a special colour scheme of a matt finish green, complemented by metallic grey fuel tank.

Power still comes from Moto Guzzi’s traverse V-twin, displacing 850 cc with power going through a six-speed gearbox and shaft final drive. Power has taken a small increase for 2021, from 52 hp to 65 hp at 6,800 rpm and torque being bumped up from 60 Nm to 73 Nm at 5,000 rpm.

Rolling on an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel, the V7 Stone Centenario gets a larger rear tyre in 150/70 size. Braking is done with ABS-equipped single hydraulic discs front and rear while suspension at the front has non-adjustable telescopic forks and the back end is held up with Kayaba shock absorbers, adjustable for preload.

Lighting on the V7 Stone Centenario is full LED throughout, including the headlight with LED DRL shaped like the Moto Guzzi eagle logo. Inside the cockpit, a single round binnacle comes with a monochrome LCD screen, in keeping with minimalist retro style of the V7 Stone Centenario.

Moto Guzzi claims a wet weight of 218 kg for the V7 Stone Centenario, while seat height is set at 780 mm and 21 litres of fuel is carried in the tank. The Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Centenario is available at authorised Moto Guzzi dealers in Malaysia with the first batch sold out. However, orders are being taken for the next shipment.