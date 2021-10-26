In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 October 2021 8:37 am / 1 comment

With four races held over a fortnight, the recently concluded 2021 FIM MiniGP Malaysia Series saw Farres Putra Fadhill take the overall win. As series winner, Farres, together with compatriots Emil Idzhar and Farish Hafiy who finished second and third in the standing, will be heading for the final MiniGP World Series round in Valencia this December.

Fardes topped the riders table with 135 points while Emil gathered 122 and Farish, 120 points. Meanwhile, the SIC Ohvale Junior Championship saw Qabil Irfan stay on top of the table, with Adam Danial closing in 151 points to Qabil’s 184 after four races, while third place Shah Putra has 119 points.

Sanctioned by motorcycle racing governing body FIM and organised by Dorna, MiniGP Malaysia is a grassroots racing series designed to identify young racing talent with 12 nations, including Malaysia, competing. Riders in the MiniGP series are aged between 11 to 13 years, while racers in the junior championship are between ages nine to 11.