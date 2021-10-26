In Bikes, International Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 October 2021 4:17 pm / 0 comments

2021 Suzuki Gixxer SF250

While hinted at appearing in Malaysia in the near future, the 2021 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF250 have been launched in Vietnam. This is a first for Malaysia’s ASEAN neighbour as this is the first time Suzuki is launching a 250 cc motorcycle in that market.

Both the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF250 are mechanically similar with the Gixxer 250 being a naked sports while the Gixxer SF250 is a sportsbike with full fairing. As per standard styling dynamics, the Gixxer 250 comes with taller handlebars with the Gixxer SF250 has semi-raised clip-ons.

Aside from the bodywork, or lack thereof, both quarter-litre Suzukis carry the same power plant, a SOHC, liquid-cooled single-cylinder displacing 249 cc. Power is claimed to be 26 hp at 9,000 rpm while 22.6 Nm of torque comes in at 7,500 rpm.

2021 Suzuki Gixxer 250

LED lighting is used on both the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF250 while an LCD instrument panel displays all the necessary information, including a gear indicator. The Gixxer is stopped with single hydraulic discs front and rear, and two-channel ABS is standard equipment.

Suspension is done with conventional telescopic forks in front and a monshock at the back, adjustable for preload an the Gixxer 250 and SF250 rolls on 17-inch wheels shod with 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tyre. Seat height is set at 800 mm, while the fuel tank holds 12-litres.