In Cars, Honda, International News / By Mick Chan / 27 October 2021 1:23 pm / 1 comment

Honda will be heading to the 2021 SEMA Show with a broad range of customised builds, showcasing the latest-generation Civic in its sedan and hatchback forms as well as overland off-roading project vehicles based on the Passport, Ridgeline and Africa Twin motorcycle. The K20C1 crate engine package and the Fifteen52 Project 96 Accord wagon joins the line-up, too.

Leading Honda’s line-up this year for the tuner-oriented expo is the Honda Performance Development (HPD) Civic Si Race Car Prototype. This will preface a turn-key racer based on the 2022 Honda Civic Si which made its debut last week, featuring its turbocharged engine and six-speed manual transmission.

The HPD Civic Si Race Car Prototype starts with a body-in-white dedicated to touring car and club racing applications including track day use, joined by brake cooling ducts and front, rear and underbody spoilers by HPD. The rear wing is supplied by APR.

Specialist parts including a HPD production car-based ECU, a PWR/HPD high capacity aluminium radiator, racing LSD by Cusco/HPD, and a turbo-back dual outlet exhaust by Borla. The gearbox receives a custom-made fourth-gear set.

Chassis revisions include Bilstein inverted, dual-adjustable dampers and Eibach springs, HPD front camber plates with caster inserts, with the rear-end setup including camber-adjustable upper arms and rear toe angle adjustment arms. Rolling stock is a set of 245/620-17 Pirelli racing slicks on Momo Etna 17 x 8-inch wheels, which house Wilwood two-piece brake rotors and six-piston calipers with Pagid pads. Stainless steel braided lines are from HPD.

Track-use safety kit includes a racing seat, six-point harness, quick-release steering wheel and onboard fire suppression system by OMP, while data logging is by Motec and the driver gets an AiM Technologies MXP display. For potential hot-lap demonstration rides, a passenger seat can be optionally fitted.

There’s another Civic race car build, too. This next one is by Team Honda Research-West (THR-W), also based on the Civic Si, and this one is built for entering the National Auto Sports Association (NASA) 25 Hours of Thunderhill that will take place December 3-5 in Northern California.

This has been developed by volunteers from various divisions within Honda including design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing and finance, and the Team Honda Research-West build has recently completed its first test ahead of the endurance race.

Modifications to the THR-W car here include a 48 mm core aluminium radiator and oil cooler by Koyo, ECU tuning by Hondata, exhaust down pipe and front section by RV6 with Ticon rear section, WPC driveline surface treatment, Motul fluids, Hasport engine mounts, DEI heat management and battery by Antigravity. Engine output is rated at 220 hp and 325 Nm of torque.

Braking is handled by Paragon four-piston calipers and two-piece rotors with Pagid endurance racing pads, Motul brake fluid, and THR-W customised brake ducts. Suspension is by KW Competition two-way EXR dampers with H&R springs, while RV6 supplies the rear lower arms, links and stabiliser bar.

In terms of bodywork, a custom-vented bonnet and boot lid made of carbon-fibre are by Seibon, with APR Performance supplying the rear wing. A custom, woven-pressed front splitter and air dam are by Power Stream Industries. Contact patches are by Continental tyres sized 245/40R17, while LED driving lights are from Baja Design.

Safety kit for the THR-W Thunderhill endurance racer is comprised of a THR-W customer FIA-spec cage, along with FIA-specification hardware including a Bride bucket seat, Schroth six-point harness and window net, Fuelsafe 32-gallon (121-litre) fuel cell, and an OMP fire extinguishing system. The driver gets a Sparco steering wheel, with SFI-spec steering hub adapter and quick release by NRG.

The 2022 Civic continues its duty as a canvas for customisation in hatchback form with a build for e-sports competitor Team Liquid, for which Honda is the exclusive automotive partner.

Here, a host of HPD and products from the Honda Genuine Accessories are showcased; HPD supplies the front underbody spoiler, tailgate spoiler and gloss-black HPD emblem, while the Honda Genuine Accessories kit list is comprised of gloss-black logos, black Civic Si valve stem dust caps, 18-inch alloys with black wheel lugs and a roof carrier; added storage comes courtesy of a Thule Motion XT Alpine roof box.

As for equipment that will actually be available for the general public to purchase, the 2022 Civic Si also serves as a showcase for a host of HPD and parts from the Honda Genuine Accessories roster that will be available to order from dealerships.

These include front, side and rear underbody spoilers from HPD as well as a HPD emblem, while Honda Genuine Accessories will offer gloss-black Civic and Honda logos, 18-inch black alloy wheels with black wheel lugs and black Civic Si valve stem dust caps.

Honda has a rich motorsport and tuning heritage and the Japanese manufacturer sure knows it; here is Fifteen52 Project 96 Accord Wagon, decked out in racing livery derived from that of the #14 1996 JACCS Honda Accord entered into the Japan Touring Car Championship (JTCC).

Here, the long-roofed, present-day interpretation has been brought right up to date with the installation of a Civic Type R K20C1 crate engine package, matched by front Brembo brakes from the same car. Rolling stock is a set of Fifteen52 Super Touring Podium wheels, shod in Toyo Proxes RR tyres measuring 235/35ZR19.

Suspension comes courtesy of Tein Street Advance Z coilovers, with control arms, tie rods and toe links by Hardrace. Interior equipment includes a seat, racing harness and quick-released steering wheel by Sparco, with a racing safety cage supplied by After Hours Automotive.

The off-road overlander segment is covered by Honda in this year’s edition of the SEMA Show, too. Here, a Honda Passport has been given the TrailSport Rugged Roads Project 2.0 treatment.

Custom-made parts from Honda research and development include front-end recovery points and 3 mm-thick stainless steel-plated skid plates for the fuel tank and oil pan, while Honda Genuine Accessories supplies the roof crossbars, fender flares, 18-inch wheels, valve caps and lug nuts, lower door trim, trailer hitch, cargo tray and cargo side panel protectors.

Rolling stock is a set of Firestone Destination all-terrain tyres while suspension gets a J Sport lift kit. Dirt Complex supplies the rear hitch wheel and tyre carrier, while Factor 55 supplies the trailer hitch receiver mount and rear recovery point.

Rounding up the four-wheeled set from Honda’s 2021 SEMA line-up is the Ridgeline HPD Trail Tour project vehicle. Like the Passport above, the Ridgeline gets Honda R&D custom-made front recovery points and 3 mm-thick stainless steel-plated skid plates for the fuel tank and oil pan, adding Firestone Destination all-terrain tyres.

J Sport brings the suspension lift kit and custom spare tyre carrier, with Maxtrax supplying traction boards. At the rear, Factor 55 supplies the trailer hitch receiver shackle mount and rear recovery point, while Thule brings accommodation and luggage hardware such as a rooftop tent, truck bed rack with side bars, awning, raised railing mount and a roof basket.

Plenty of inspiration here, particularly for owners of the new Civic who want to add some personalisation to their personal ride. Which combination is your favourite?