8 April 2021

Production of the FK8 Honda Civic Type R will come to an end in July this year, just over four years after the hot hatch made its initial debut. According to Drive, Honda Australia has confirmed that it has stopped taking orders for the model in late 2020, despite heavy interest in the facelifted version that was introduced last January.

The company added that customers that managed to place their orders previously will receive their cars over the next few months, with final shipments expected to arrive in stages from May to November, from the Honda UK Manufacturing plant in Swindon.

The Swindon site is the global production hub for the current Civic Type R, but it is due to be closed down this year. The plant, regarded as the “home of the Civic Type R hatchback,” also made the EP3, FN2 and FK2 generations of the nameplate.

A successor to the FK8 Civic Type R has already been confirmed, which will be based on the 11th-generation Civic Hatchback that has yet to be revealed. Reports indicate that production of the next Civic Type R will be moved to the United States with Swindon’s imminent shutdown.

The new model is said to receive a reworked version of the K20C1 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine used in the FK8, without any form of electrification. In its current form, the VTEC Turbo unit makes up to 320 PS and 400 Nm of torque, paired only with a six-speed manual.