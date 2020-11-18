In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 18 November 2020 10:58 am / 11 comments

Here it is, the first official preview for the 11th-generation Honda Civic, revealed via Twitch. What you’re looking at here isn’t the exact production version of the C-segment model, but rather a prototype, hence the attached “Civic Prototype” name. Nonetheless, this is as close to the final product as we’re going to get, judging by Honda’s previous “prototypes” in the past.

Honda says that the 11th-generation Civic will go on sale in late spring 2021 as a 2022 model year vehicle, so the final design should be revealed in the next few months. The prototype we see here is a sedan, but it will be joined later on by a hatchback body style, as suggested by patent images previously. Aside from the standard variants in the line-up, there will also be a performance-focused Civic Si as well as the high-performance Civic Type R.

Compared to the current, tenth-generation FC Civic, the next-generation model dials back on the aggression for a more elegant look that incorporates cues lifted from the current Accord. Up front, Honda’s Solid Wing face grille appears to be completely gone, replaced by a slim black bar and a row of louvres that has the Honda logo in the middle. This section integrates neatly with a pointed nose, so there’s no gap above the grille like what was seen on the FC.

Meanwhile, the headlamps have a sleeker shape and are less upswept than before, with each cluster sporting an L-shaped daytime running light signature up top – three lighting elements are also seen. If you need more proof of Honda’s subtle design approach, look no further than the bumper, which does away with the FC’s prominent, faux corner intakes in favour of C-shaped structures. These elements are linked to the lower intake at the base of the bumper, joined by an “arch-like” frame in body colour.

Along the sides, hints of the current Accord are clear to see, with the Civic carrying a window line that has an arc near the C-pillar and fuel door, similar to its larger, D-segment sibling. In fact, the overall profile also looks rather similar between the two models, with reference to the Civic’s sloping roofline.

More cues taken from the Accord can be seen at the rear, as the Civic’s boot lid also features a subtle ducktail on it. That’s as far as the similarities go on the outside, with the Civic receiving its own taillight design that is more angular in shape (and rather Audi-esque), along with the same L-shaped lighting signature that mimics the front units’ DRLs.

It’s a huge departure from the FC’s C-shaped (or affectionally known as ketam) taillights, so if you prefer that design, it’s gone with the new model. Other cues seen on the rear include a simpler bumper design, with horizontal reflectors aligned to the base of the load lip. Further down, oval exhausts occupy the corners, highlighted by black surrounds.

As for the interior, it’s pretty much what we saw in patent images that surfaced recently, with a less cluttered layout than the FC. It’s a sketch for now, but we can see that the dashboard sports a full-width honeycomb-mesh trim piece that integrates the slim air vents, and is part of a continuous line that extends into the door handles.

Unlike the FC, the touchscreen infotainment screen (a nine-inch unit) and climate controls (with circular dials) – occupy opposing sides of the centre air vents, again, similar to the Accord. This revision allows for a large storage cubby at the front of the centre console, which also sees the gear lever, electronic parking brake controls, and cupholders placed within close proximity to one another. The partly-exposed armrest storage in the FC gets a closed-off lid as a result.

In front of the driver is a digital instrument cluster, along with a new steering wheel with significantly thinner three and nine o’ clock spokes for the media and driver assistance controls. Honda also tilted the window controls on the doors upwards for a more ergonomic reach.

Styling notes aside, the 11th-generation Civic will get an upgraded suite of Honda Sensing safety and driver assistance systems. Additionally, the model will use the company’s Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure that offers improved occupant and pedestrian collision protection, along with “further advances in Civic’s driving refinement, ride quality, and sporty handling.” Fuel-efficient powertrains and Civic-first technologies are also promised.

Based on the Civic Prototype, what do you think of the all-new Civic’s design? Has it met your expectations? How does it compare to the outgoing FC? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

GALLERY: 2020 Honda Civic Sedan FC 1.5 TC-P facelift (Malaysia market)