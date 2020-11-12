In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 12 November 2020 10:49 pm / 0 comments

A new generation of the Honda Civic will soon be upon us, as the carmaker has announced that the next-generation Civic Prototype will be unveiled on Twitch on November 17. Come debut day, we won’t see the exact production version of the 11th-generation C-segment model, but it will be really close to the final product, judging by the company’s previous “prototypes” in the past.

To go along with the announcement, we’re treated to a 15-second video teaser, where we get to see bits of the new Civic. Judging by what we’re shown, this is the sedan version of the model, which is one of two body styles – the other being a hatchback – that will be offered, based on patent images that surfaced last month.

Suffice to see, what little we get to see of the Civic Prototype matches up quite well to those patents. Starting at the front, we find a much slimmer Solid Wing face grille, with the Honda logo taking its place between it and a row of louvres.

Meanwhile, the headlamps are now sleeker and smaller in shape than before, with each cluster sporting an L-shaped daytime running light signature and the brand’s “jewel eye” look. Unfortunately, there’s no clear look at the Civic’s bumper, but patent images show that the tenth-gen’s large, faux corner intakes have been abandoned altogether for less pronounced ones, and these are separated from the lower intake by a “moustache-like” structure in body colour.

Similarly, the side profile isn’t revealed in full, but we do get to see part of the window line, which has the same distinctive kink near the C-pillar like on the current Accord. In fact, the teaser and patent images both appear to confirm that the Civic will share a similar profile with its larger sibling.

Further evidence of this “baby Accord” theme can be seen around back, as the Civic’s boot lid is clearly shown with a subtle ducktail on it. However, there are some noticeable differences, as the taillights are nothing like those on the D-segment model.

Instead, they take on a more angular shape, with a lighting signature mimicking the front units’ DRL look. If you weren’t a fan of the tenth-gen’s C-shaped (or affectionally known as ketam) taillights, what do you think of these? Other cues seen at the rear include a simpler bumper design, with horizontal reflectors aligned to the base of the load lip, with oval exhausts tucked in edges.

For now, this is all that Honda is willing to show us, with the interior not being teased in the video. For that, we have to again look at patents, where we find the Civic has an entirely different dash from the outgoing model.

There is some influence from the Accord here, as the infotainment screen appears to get its own dedicated spot at the top of the dash and is now separated from the climate controls by slim air vents. Those vents in the centre, along with the corner ones, are arranged in a line to create a more cohesive look compared to the tenth-gen’s “up and down” setup.

Other noticeable details include the repositioning of the engine start button closer to the centre stack and a simpler-looking cowl for the instrument cluster. The steering wheel also gets an overhaul to mimic what you’ll find in the latest City, with a hexagonal-shaped centre boss and a four-spoke design. While the on-wheel controls do appear to be a direct copy of the City’s, we spot a scroll wheel on the left spoke, although its function is unknown for now.

To get a more complete picture, we’ll have to until November 17 for Honda to show the Civic Prototype in all its glory, but there are renders if you’re interested. For now, here’s your first look at the 11th-generation Civic. What do you think?

