In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 7 October 2020 11:46 am / 2 comments

We’ve already seen patent images of what is likely the 11th-generation Honda Civic previously, but KDesign AG is taking things a step further by sharing a pair of renderings on its Behance page, which imagines how the sedan might look like when it officially debuts.

Compared to the tenth-gen model, the all-new Civic appears to dial back on the aggression in favour of a “softer” and more elegant look, one that is rather reminiscent of the latest Accord. At the front, the headlamps have been flattened to blend in with the Solid Wing Face grille, accompanied by a distinct line that runs across its width and along the top of the lighting clusters.

A narrow, honeycomb mesh covers the intake seen just below the Hondo emblem, while the lower apron features fog lamps tucked into the corners (not present in patent images), which are kept separate from the lower intake by a body-coloured, arch-like structure.

Moving rearwards, you can see the new Civic’s Accord-like profile, with a flowing roofline and window line – the latter with a raised section near the fuel door. This shape does suggest the C-segment sedan will be longer than before, at least based on these renders.

Around back, the tenth-gen’s C-shaped (or affectionally known as ketam) taillights have been replaced with angular and more conventionally-shaped unit instead, which again, serves to give the car a more restrained look. Other cues shown in the renders include a lipped boot lid, chrome exhaust finishers and slim reflectors.

KDesign AG also envisioned what the performance Si version of the Civic might look like, which adds on a more aggressive front bumper similar to the current Civic Type R, along with sportier wheels, a boot spoiler and a centre exhaust at the rear.

It has been reported that Honda will unveil the 11th-gen Civic later this year for the 2022 model year, although there’s no official date as of yet. For now, what do you think of these renders of the new Civic? Does it look good to your eyes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

