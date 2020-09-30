In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 30 September 2020 10:37 am / 0 comments

The tenth-generation Honda Civic FC that we have now was first introduced a little over five years ago, which is enough of a time gap for us to expect an all-new model to be on the way. We know this to be true, as there have been numerous spyshots of the 11th-gen Civic undergoing testing in Thailand as well as in Europe.

While those photos do give us some idea of what the next Civic might look like, the camouflage and possibly fake body panels applied on the prototypes do mask its final design somewhat. Thankfully, we now have patent images from IP Australia (1, 2), which were discovered by the Civic11 and CivicXI forums, to help piece the puzzle a little better.

There are two sets of images here, with one depicting the sedan version of the new Civic, while the other is the hatchback. These two body styles are already available with the tenth-gen model, although there are rumours that Honda won’t bring back a coupe version.

Starting with the sedan, we find a familiar face at the front, with the brand’s Solid Wing Face grille that is flanked by restyled headlamps and daytime running light signature. The lower apron also abandons the large, faux corner intakes of the previous model in favour of less pronounced ones, and they are kept separated from the lower intake by a body-coloured structure.

Viewed from the side, it appears the upcoming Civic will sport more upright A-pillars, along with a profile that is reminiscent of the Accord. In fact, even the window line closely mimics the larger D-segment model, as seen in the raised portion just above the fuel door.

Focusing on the rear, the previous C-shaped (or affectionally known as ketam) taillights have been replaced with angular clusters instead. You’ll also notice the boot has been slightly extended here, with the reflectors being placed higher up, while the decorative vents have been made slimmer and relocated to the base of the bumper.

As for the hatchback, it gets the same front-end as its sedan, and is obviously different further rearwards. Along the sides, we can see that the window trim now extends a little further back to meet with the tailgate’s shut lines, but the biggest changes are at the rear.

Like the sedan, the taillights have been significantly reshaped but with a different design that incorporates a light bar linking the two clusters. This also sees the end of the secondary spoiler that runs across the rear window on the current model, while the lower apron doesn’t differ too much from its longer sibling.

Based on these patents, it’s clear that the Civic is set for yet another radical overhaul, but other details its platform, technology and powertrains remain a mystery. On the matter of engines, we should get the usual mix of petrol and diesel powerplants, with the possibility of hybrid or even plug-in hybrid options. Certain spyshots also suggest a high-performance, sedan Type R model, something that wasn’t offered with the tenth-gen – the current Civic Type R is a hatchback only.

It has been reported that Honda will unveil the 11th-gen Civic later this year, although an exact date hasn’t been revealed by the carmaker. Nonetheless, these patents do give us an early look at what to expect. Do you like what you see? Are the new designs better than the tenth-gen model? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

