In Cars, Honda, International News / By Anthony Lim / 10 July 2020 11:58 am / 2 comments

The Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition is now officially the fastest front-wheel-drive car to lap the Suzuka circuit. The automaker confirmed that the car accomplished the feat in , besting the previous time set last November by the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R by around one and a half seconds.

The new record was set in February during the Type R’s final performance tests in February, with Super GT Series driver Takuya Izawa in an European production-spec car. With that box ticked, it won’t be long before the company attempts to reclaim the Nurburgring Nordschleife front-wheel-drive record that is presently held by the Trophy-R.

Only 1,000 examples of the Type R Limited Edition will be made, with the United States getting the lion’s share of 600 units. These should sell out in record time, given the way sales have gone in the UK and Canada. All 20 of the UK’s allocation have been taken up, and the 100 units designated for Canada were all accounted for in just four minutes from the time orders opened.

Specs-wise, the car continues with with the familiar 2.0 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder petrol engine, with 320 PS (316 hp) at 6,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm for UK/Europe and a 310 PS (306 hp) output tune for other markets, the detuning due to fuel quality considerations.

The improvement in performance comes from lightening the car – the European-spec version is 47 kg lighter thanks to the use of of lightweight 20-inch BBS forged alloy wheels as well as the omission of the rear wiper, rear tonneau cover, infotainment head unit, air-conditioning system from the car.

The amount of sound-deadening materials in the roof, rear hatch panel, front bumper and dashboard have also been reduced. The US-spec version will be less dramatic in its weight reduction programme, retaining the audio and air-conditioning system as necessary mod cons. It will also come dressed in Phoenix Yellow, as opposed to the Sunlight Yellow for the European model.