19 June 2020

The Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition arrived as part of the Japanese hot hatch model’s facelifted range, which is also comprised of the standard GT and Sport Line variants. The Limited Edition variant seen here in its exclusive yellow exterior paint – named Sunlight Yellow in Europe and Phoenix Yellow in the United States – is the hardcore, lightweight version, with a 47 kg weight saving compared to the GT variant.

Honda released this teaser video showing the track-focused Type R at the Suzuka circuit in Japan where the Japanese manufacturer’s hottest of its hatchbacks appears to be preparing for lap time attempts, with a Honda jacket-clad staff holding a stopwatch in hand as the yellow car flashes by the pit wall.

Lap times for the hot hatch segment tend to be associated with the over-20 km-long Nurburgring Nordschleife in Germany, where the Renault Mégane RS Trophy-R holds the current front-wheel-drive record with a time of 7 minutes 40.1 seconds, usurping the FK8 Civic Type R from the top FWD spot it claimed with a lap time of 7 minutes 43.8 seconds in 2017.

This was, itself a response to the Mk7 Volkswagen Golf Clubsport S, which set a time of 7 minutes 47.19 seconds. Honda would no doubt be keen to have another go at the record, although with pandemic-related travel restrictions, the Japanese automaker’s trial of sorts at its home circuit is fitting.

The weight-watching Limited Edition packs the same 320 PS at 6,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 2,500 rpm to 4,500 rpm from its 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine, though its on-circuit performance will be augmented by the reduced mass thanks to 8 kg-lighter 20-inch BBS alloys, as well as the removal of items such as the rear wiper, tonneau cover, infotainment unit, air-conditioning (including the rear heater ducts) and well as less sound-deadening material in the roof, rear hatch panel, front bumper and dashboard.

Even though the hatchback that has been shorn of its creature comforts, there has been no shortage of demand for the Civic Type R Limited Edition. All 20 units of the United Kingdom’s allocation have been spoken for, with none of its buyers having seen the car in person, while the entire 100-unit set for Canada was snapped up in four minutes from the time the order book opened.

