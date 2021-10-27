In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 27 October 2021 4:57 pm / 0 comments

Express Rail Link (ERL) has announced that the KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit city-to-airport trains will have increased frequency starting from November 1. This is a good sign of higher ridership and more people heading to the airport, as domestic air travel picks up pace after a long dormant period no thanks to Covid-19.

The KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit combined service restarted on September 13, after being temporarily suspended on June 4 due to lack of demand. Operation hours are 6am to 10.10 pm, and the trains are currently running at hourly intervals, or every 60 minutes.

From November 1, trains will run every 30 minutes during peak hours. That’s from 7am to 9am in the morning and from 5pm to 7pm in the evenings, on weekdays. Outside of these peak hours and on weekends, the interval will remain at 60 minutes.

The journey time from KL Sentral to KLIA is 35 minutes. Add five minutes to that if you’re heading to KLIA2. Ticket counters will be closed 10 minutes before the last train departure.

Earlier this month, ERL launched the new KLIA Ekspres app and ExpreSmiles loyalty programme.