27 October 2021

It’s time again for the usual weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuel for the coming October 28 to November 3 week.

If you’re a RON 97 user, the news isn’t so pleasant this week, as the price of the fuel is up again, with a 10 sen hike taking it to RM2.97 per litre (RM2.87 per litre last week). Of course, there’s no change in that for RON 95 petrol, the fuel staying its capped price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the government back in February this year.

Likewise, Euro 5 B10/B20 blend diesel continues at its ceiling price of RM2.15 per litre, which means that Euro 5 B7 – which costs 10 sen more per litre – remains priced at RM2.25 per litre.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight, until Wednesday, November 3, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 43rd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2021, and the 146th in total since its introduction in 2019.