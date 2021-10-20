In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 20 October 2021 6:12 pm / 0 comments

It’s time again for the usual weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuel for the coming October 21 to 27 week.

If you’re a RON 97 user, the good news is that there’s no price increase this week after last week’s 10 sen hike, and so the fuel remains priced at RM2.87 per litre. As for RON 95 petrol, the fuel stays at its capped price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the government back in February this year.

Similarly, Euro 5 B10/B20 blend diesel remains at its ceiling price of RM2.15 per litre, meaning that Euro 5 B7 – which costs 10 sen more per litre – continues to be priced at RM2.25 per litre.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight, until Wednesday, October 27, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 42nd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2021, and the 145th in total since its introduction in 2019.