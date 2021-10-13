In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 13 October 2021 5:46 pm / 2 comments

Time again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuel for the coming October 14 to 20 week.

The price of RON 97 petrol has increased again, and this time by a considerable leap – the fuel is up by 10 sen to RM2.87 per litre (RM2.77 last week). There is of course no change in the price of RON 95 petrol, the fuel remaining at its capped price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the government back in February.

Likewise, Euro 5 B10/B20 blend diesel continues on at its ceiling price of RM2.15 per litre, and as such Euro 5 B7 – which costs 10 sen more per litre – stays at RM2.25 per litre.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight, until Wednesday, October 20, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 41st edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2021, and the 144th in total since its introduction in 2019.