Interbrand has just released the list for 2021’s most valuable global brands, and once again, Toyota is at the top of the automotive chart with a brand value of US$54.107 billion (RM225 billion).
Mercedes-Benz trailed closely behind with a value of US$50,866 billion (RM211 billion), followed by BMW in third (US$41.631 billion; RM172.7 billion), Tesla (US$36.27 billion; RM150.5 billion) and Honda (US$21.315 billion; RM88.4 billion). Tesla recorded a staggering growth of 184% this year, tripling its brand value from 2020 and placing it way ahead of Audi, Porsche and Ferrari.
Hyundai slipped to sixth place in the auto rankings with a brand value of US$15.168 billion (RM63 billion), followed by Audi (US$13.474 billion; RM56 billion), Volkswagen (US$13.423 billion; RM55.7 billion), and Ford (US$12.861 billion; RM53.3 billion). Porsche completes the top 10 rankings with a brand value of US$11.739 billion (RM48.72 billion).
In terms of overall rankings, Toyota is ranked seventh, with Apple (US$408.251 billion; RM1.69 trillion), Amazon (US$249.249 billion; RM1.03 trillion) and Microsoft (US$210.191 billion; RM872 billion) taking the top three spots respectively. Google is in fourth place, followed by Samsung and Coca-Cola in fifth and sixth positions.
The Interbrand rankings are based on three key components that contribute to a brand’s cumulative value – the financial performance of the branded products and services; the role the brand plays in influencing customer choice; and the strength the brand has to command a premium price or secure earnings for the company.
Comments
Asean market gave Honda that 5th placing.
Yea bruh, tahniah honda. P1 shud rebadged the next honda accord,
P1 prefer geely than honda for reason
Perodua at least 10 times higher value than Proton.
Mantap Toyota!
Tesla is worth more than 1 trillion now…
Creative accounting strikes again…