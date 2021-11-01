In Local News / By Danny Tan / 1 November 2021 12:23 pm / 0 comments

The transport ministry (MOT) has announced that road tax renewal can now be performed at all 14 Puspakom outlets in Sabah and Sarawak, starting from today (November 1).

This service is for private motorcycles and cars, excluding e-hailing vehicles. It is also applicable to decontrolled vehicles, goods vehicles weighing 7,500 kg and below.

In Peninsular Malaysia, road tax renewal for decontrolled vehicles at Puspakom started in 2020, before it was open to private vehicles at all 39 Puspakom centres in September this year.

The MOT hopes that this initiative will improve the delivery or service by the government and improve access to services. The move will also reduce the rakyat’s cost, time and effort, the ministry says.