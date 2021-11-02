In Bikes, Husqvarna, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 November 2021 11:07 am / 0 comments

Entering the sub-1000 cc adventure-touring bike market is the 2022 Husqvarna Norden 901, sibling to the KTM 890 Adventure. As Husqvarna and KTM are owned by Pierer Mobility, both adventure-touring motorcycles share some commonality in engineering but not in design with the Norden 901 looking distinctly retro with round LED headlight.

In the engine room, a DOHC parallel-twin displacing 889 cc provides 105 hp at 8,000 rpm and 100 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, identical to the KTM 890 Adventure. This compares against its class rival the BMW Motorrad F850GS‘ (priced at RM79,500 in Malaysia) power numbers of 95 hp at 8,250 rpm and 92 NM of torque at 6,250 rpm.

Suspension is done with a 43 mm diameter WP Apex upside-down fork in front, fully adjustable for compression, rebound and preload, while the rear end of the Norden 901 is held up with a AP Apex monoshock, adjustable for rebound and preload. This gives the Norden 901 220 mm of suspension travel in front and 215 mm at the back.

Twin four-piston callipers with 320 mm diameter brake discs stop the 21-inch front wheel while the 18-inch rear wheel gets a two-piston calliper with 260 mm disc. Bosch 9.1 ME cornering ABS is standard, coming with an offroad mode and can be disengaged for true offroad riding.

For riding aids, the Norden 901’s ABS comes with two modes – Street, which is cornering sensitive, and Offroad. For riding modes, the Norden 901 comes standard with three options – Street, Rain and Offroad, while a fourth Explorer mode is an optional extra.

Cruise control is fitted as standard, as is a quickshifter along with optional Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone. Other optional extras include heated handlebar grips and seats, along with a tyre pressure monitoring system.

There are two seat options for the Norden 901, placing the rider either 854 mm or 874 mm off the ground. The Norden 901 tips the scales at 204 kg without fuel and the fuel tank holds 19-liters.