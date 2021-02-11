In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 February 2021 11:25 am / 1 comment

Launched mid last year, the 2021 BMW Motorrad F850GS “40 Years GS Edition” is now in Malaysia and priced at RM85,500, on-the-road, without insurance. The 40 Years GS Edition comes with striking yellow on black graphics commemorating BMW Motorrad’s GS-series adventure motorcycles and is at at RM6,000 premium over the 2019 BMW Motorrad F850GS which retails at RM79,500.

Differentiating the 40 Years GS Edition from the standard model F850GS is yellow hand-guards, gold-anodised wheel rims and “GS” motif radiator cover. Also standard fitment on the special edition F850GS is luggage racks and seat in complementary colours embossed with the “GS” logo.

As is the norm for BMW Motorrad’s F-series bikes, power comes from a parallel-twin, liquid-cooled with four-valves per cylinder which produces 95 hp at 8,250 rpm and 92 NM of torque at 6,250 rpm. BMW Motorrad’s middleweight adventure-tourer also comes equipped with equipped with Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and the Dynamic Electronic Suspension Adjustment (ESA).

Riding conveniences include Keyless Ride and four ride modes under the Riding Modes Pro module, combined with Dynamic Engine Brake Control and Shift Assistant Pro. Inside the cockpit, a 6.5-inch TFT-LCD screen displays all the necessary information and LED lighting is used throughout, including LED DRLs.

BMW Motorrad’s Connectivity is also standard equipment, connecting to the rider’s smartphone via Bluetooth and allowing for control of calls, messages, music and navigation. Every BMW Motorrad sold in Malaysia comes with a three-year warranty against manufacturing defects and three-year roadside assistance plan.

The BMW Motorrad F850GS 40 Years GS Edition will only be offered for sale in the 2021 model year and quantity is limited.