In Cars, Geely, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 2 November 2021 4:44 pm / 1 comment

Geely has officially launched Leishen Power, the automaker’s new powertrain brand that includes a new modular hybrid powertrain platform dubbed Leishen Hi-X.

The new hybrid powertrain platform is claimed to contain some of the most advanced technologies yet, including a high-thermal efficiency engine, a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), fuel consumption that is reduced by 40% (NEDC), and full powertrain firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) update capabilities, according to the automaker.

At the heart of the Leishen Power brand is the Hi-X platform for hybrid powertrains, which Geely claims is “the most adaptable and expandable powertrain” in the industry in terms of space (packaging), levels of electrification and power delivery. The Hi-X powertrain platform can be employed in models ranging from the A-segment to the C-segment, for hybrid, plug-in hybrid and range extender EV configurations, says Geely.

The DHE1.5 engine is a dedicated hybrid engine displacing 1.5 litres, and it will be the world’s first mass-produced supercharged, direct-injection hybrid engine, the automaker said. This will be the next-generation successor to the Geely group’s current 1.5TD powerplant.

In addition to supercharging and direct injection, the engine uses the Miller combustion cycle and low-pressure exhaust gas recirculation to achieve a thermal efficiency figure of 43.32%, the world’s highest for a mass-produced engine according to the automaker, whilst offering the highest power and torque outputs within its class.

This engine is joined by the DHT Pro three-speed transmission, which integrates two electric motors, transmission and controllers, weighing a combined total of 120 kg. This yields a claimed maximum torque output of 4,920 Nm, says Geely. These will also be joined by a high-efficiency transmission called DCT Evo, which has been developed from the automaker’s existing seven-speed dual-clutch transmission for improved efficiency while reducing weight.

The Leishen Power powertrain brand is also comprised of a new electric drive motor dubbed Leishen E-Drive, that employs a modular design which is intended for 800-volt applications, and is rated for a maximum output of 475 kW (637 hp). Depending on configuration, the Leishen E-Drive motor can propel vehicles through the 0-100 km/h acceleration benchmark in less than three seconds, says Geely.

The Hi-X hybrid powertrain platform the first of its kind to be capable of receiving OTA updates for its entire hybrid powertrain system, and up to 20 driving modes can be offered. The powertrain control unit has data-driven learning capabilities, says Geely.

Its hybrid configuration can help attain a claimed fuel consumption rate of 3.6 litres per 100 km on the NEDC cycle. In terms of performance, the Hi-X hybrid powertrain features a parallel drive mode that improves the efficiency of both the internal combustion engine and the electric motors, said the automaker.

The Hi-X parallel drive mode can be activated from 20 km/h, which Geely says is much lower than the threshold speeds at which other hybrid drive systems can achieve. This difference enables the Hi-X system to have a 20% improvement in efficiency, says Geely.

The DHT Pro transmission can also offer a “catapult start” sequence that improves standing-start acceleration by 50%, it added. Through improved application of its gears, acceleration through the 80-120 km/h measure is aided by releasing 60% of the system’s power reserve, it said.

The earliest models to feature the Leishen Hi-X powertrain platform will include future iterations of the Xingyue (Tugella) and the Xing Rui (Preface), adding that the Geely group of brands will offer a broad range of electrified powertrain options across hybrid, plug-in hybrid and range-extended electric vehicle configurations.