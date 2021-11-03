In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 November 2021 11:28 am / 0 comments

A slightly better look at the 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 official prototype during official testing, after some teaser photos in early September. The Hinckley motorcycle maker’s big adventure-touring rig is intended to take the fight directly to competition such as the Ducati Multistrada V4, KTM 1290 Super Adventure, Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin and perhaps the gold standard in the class, the BMW Motorrad R1250GS.

Triumph says electronics will feature strongly in the new Tiger 1200, calling it a “transformation” in adventure-touring motorcycles. Considering the equipment on offer in the market, expect to see semi-electronic suspension as well as riding suite software designed to keep things under control and safe.

As has been the case for the Triumph Tiger 1200 going back to 2011, power for the big adventure bike comes from an inline-three cylinder, wrapped in a trellis frame. No power numbers were provided but around 150 hp and 125 Nm of torque would be the norm for motorcycles in this class.

Power goes to the rear wheel via a shaft drive, making it pretty clear what the new Tiger 1200 prototype is targeting along with its very specific market segment. Brembo radial-mount four-piston callipers are in evidence plus a Brembo calliper on the rear wheel.

Wheels are de rigeur spoked units in keeping with that adventure motorcycle look with proper offroad wheel sizing of a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear. No word on tyre types but from the press photos, both Michelin Anakee and Metzler Tourance rubber is seen.

Inside the cockpit, there is an adjustable height windsheild and the instrument panel will be a TFT-LCD unit capable of Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone and with onscreen navigation. The seat appears to be a two-piece affair with Triumph likely offering a variety of seat height options as well as heated seats and grips.