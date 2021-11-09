In Cars, Local News, Lynk & Co / By Gerard Lye / 9 November 2021 11:59 am / 4 comments

Geely Auto Group recently presented its “Smart Geely 2025” strategy, which outlines a number of initiatives aimed at boosting sales to 3.65 million units in annual sales starting from 2025, as announced earlier this year.

In an official release, the company said it will focus on developing the Eastern Europe, Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South America markets as well as introduce new energy products to the European Union and Asia-Pacific markets. This is meant to further bolster overseas sales to exceed 600,000 units annually, which will contribute to the mentioned sales goal.

The company also confirmed that Lynk & Co will expand its global presence by entering Malaysia, Russia, Australia and New Zealand, among other markets. Yes, Lynk & Co is coming to our part of the world, but it isn’t known when this will take place and what models will be offered.

Currently, Lynk & Co has nine models in its line-up (including upcoming ones), from the 01 right on through to the 09 – the 04 was supposed to be a compact hatchback but is now an electric scooter developed in conjunction with Ninebot.

In the past, it was speculated that the Swedish-Chinese brand will be introduced here. Back in 2019, left-hand drive units of the 01, 02 and 03 were spotted on our roads barely camouflaged. However, at the time, there was no official word if this will indeed happen, but now we know for sure.

There is a possibility that the Lynk & Co models launching here in the future will be locally assembled (CKD), given what was said a few years ago. Prior to Geely acquiring a sizeable stake in Proton in 2017, the Chinese company expressed interest in using the national carmaker’s Tanjung Malim plant as a production hub to build Lynk & Co models for right-hand drive markets.

This would make sense in terms of local pricing, and it would also allow Geely to export Lynk & Co cars to Australia and New Zealand, which are RHD markets, from Malaysia. So, are you looking forward to Lynk & Co’s debut here? What models are you hoping will be launched?