Not long to go before the Hyundai Kona Electric facelift makes its official Malaysian debut, with Hyundai Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) announcing via a Facebook post that the full-electric SUV is set to be launched next Thursday, on November 18, with the event beginning from 10.20am.

We already know that three variants have been confirmed for our market. These are a base 39.2 kWh model, available in two guises known as e-lite or e-plus, and a range-topping e-max 64 kWh version. Official prices haven’t been revealed, but is estimated to start from under RM150k, which would make it the most affordable EV in the country when it arrives.

That estimated price is however inclusive of the import and excise duty exemptions as outlined by the government during the recent Budget 2022 announcement, so actual market deliveries look like they will happen only from next year.

The electric motor in the 39.2 kWh model offers it 136 PS in the way of output, while the 64 kWh version has 204 PS on tap, with both versions having an identical 395 Nm of torque. Performance-wise, the base Kona Electric does the 0-100 km/h run in 9.9 seconds on the way to a 155 km/h top speed, while the 64 kWh variant shaves the sprint time down to 7.9 seconds and has a higher top speed, at 167 km/h.

As for operating range per charge, the 39.2 kWh offers a driving range of 305 km (based on a WLTP cycle), while the 64 kWh has a maximum range of 484 km. In terms of charging, DC fast charging with a 50 kW charger will get the battery from 10% to 80% SOC in 48 minutes for the 39.2 kWh model, and 64 minutes for the 64 kWh version.

Regular AC charging with the single-phase 7.2 kW onboard charger will take six hours to juice the battery from 10% to 80% SOC in the base model and nine hours, 15 minutes with the 64 kWh. Charging times go down to four hours and 20 minutes and six hours and 50 minutes respectively with an optional three-phase 11 kW onboard charger.

Three exterior colours will be available for the Kona Electric, and these are Chalk White, Misty Jungle Two Tone, and Dive in Jeju Two Tone. As for the interior, there’s a choice of black or grey. Even though prices haven’t been finalised, the order books have already been opened, and with a RM1,000 deposit, you can place an order for one here.

GALLERY: Hyundai Kona Electric spyshots