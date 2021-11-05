In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 5 November 2021 3:27 pm / 0 comments

It’s official – Hyundai Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has confirmed that it will be launching the Kona Electric at the end of November. The SUV will be the first fully electric Hyundai model to be introduced in Malaysia.

Three variants have been confirmed. The base 39.2 kWh model – with a driving range of 305 km (WLTP cycle) – can be had in either e-lite or e-plus guises, while the range-topping e-max 64 kWh variant offers a maximum range of 484 km.

Pricing is estimated to start from under RM150k, thus making it the most affordable EV in the country. Note that the price is inclusive of the import and excise duty exemptions, as outlined by the government during the recent Budget 2022 announcement.

Now, the base model’s single motor is a 136 PS unit while the 64 kWh car gets a more powerful 204 PS motor. Both have the same 395 Nm of torque. The 0-100 km/h sprint is dispatched in 9.9 seconds for the 39.2 kWh and 7.9 seconds for the 64 kWh version. Top speed is 155 km/h and 167 km/h, respectively.

As for charging, DC fast charging from 10% to 80% with a 50 kW charger takes 48 minutes for the 39.2 kWh model, or 64 minutes for the 64 kWh version. Use a 100 kW charger and it’s 47 minutes for both batteries, Hyundai says.

Regular AC charging with the single-phase 7.2 kW onboard charger from 10% to 80% will take six hours in the base model and nine hours 15 minutes in the 64 kWh. Charging times go down to four hours 20 minutes and six hours 50 minutes respectively with the optional three-phase 11 kW onboard charger.

HSDM managing director, Low Yuan Lung said: “With the newly announced import and excise duty exemptions, we envisage greater interest in EVs in Malaysia. The arrival of the Kona Electric is timely as it will provide more choice for consumers who want a more sustainable and greener ride option to help reduce carbon footprint.”

Interested? The order books are now open, and you can place your bookings at just RM1,000. You may click here to begin your electric car journey.

