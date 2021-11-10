In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 10 November 2021 5:16 pm / 0 comments

It’s time once again for the usual weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail price of fuel for the coming week of November 11 to 17.

No respite for users of RON 97 petrol, with the fuel seeing another price increase this week. It is now at RM3.08 per litre, up two sen from the RM3.06 per litre it was at last week. No change to the price of RON 95 petrol, which remains at its price cap of RM2.05 per litre as set by the government in February this year.

Similarly, diesel prices remain as they were, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends continuing on at their RM2.15 per litre ceiling, and Euro 5 B7 – which costs 10 sen more per litre – stays at RM2.25 per litre.

The latest prices take effect from midnight tonight, until Wedesday, November 17, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 45th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 148th in total since its introduction in 2019.