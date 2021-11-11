In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 11 November 2021 4:41 pm / 0 comments

The introduction of cashless payment methods as well as paperless documentation including receipts at Puspakom inspection centres has been met with encouraging customer response, Puspakom said in a statement. In view of that, it will be switching to fully cashless and paperless transactions by the first quarter of 2022.

In addition to encouraging cashless transactions – including through e-wallets – as well as other contactless methods for safety and convenience, this also help minimise the transmission of viruses and bacteria that happens with physical contact, said Puspakom.

As of the third quarter of this year, data from Puspakom inspection centres revealed that 91% out of nearly one million transactions have been by cashless methods. In light of its goal of achieving 100% cashless and paperless transactions by the first quarter of next year, Puspakom will also be broadening the scope of its contactless methods to its mobile services, including Puspokom trucks and vans.

Puspakom mobile inspection unit

The growing adoption of cashless transactions at Puspakom shows that e-payment among customers is encouraging, said Puspakom CEO Shukor Ismail. In addition to credit and debit cards, a variety of e-wallets are accepted including the Puspakom e-wallet, Maybank QRPay, GrabPay, Touch ‘n Go eWallet, Boost, WeChat Pay and Alipay, he added.

This initiative is also in line with the Malaysian government’s effort towards promoting the use of e-payment methods among consumers and business operators to broaden the use of safe and convenient digital transactions, said Puspakom.

In line with this, the vehicle inspection services provider continues to digitalise its dealings including with online appointment scheduling, inspection fees payments, cashless insurance renewals and computerised vehicle inspections, it said.