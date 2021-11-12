In Great Wall, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 12 November 2021 3:11 pm / 2 comments

Great Wall has unveiled its first G-Charge electric vehicle fast-charging station in Bangkok, Thailand, which is available to users 24 hours a day. Dubbed the G-Charge Supercharging station, this is a DC fast-charging facility with a maximum output of 160 kW, supplied to six CCS Type 2 connectors from three DC charging units.

The Supercharging station is a joint investment by PEA ENCOM International Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) in Thailand. The station is “one of the largest” public EV fast-charging facilities to be equipped with solar panels, says Great Wall.

Using the G-Charge Supercharging station with the Ora Good Cat as a reference vehicle, the 400 Tech and 400 Pro variants with a claimed 400 km of range from a 47.8 kWh battery can be recharged from 30% to 80% state of charge in 32 minutes.

Meanwhile, the 500 Ultra variant – with a claimed 500 km range from a 63.1 kWh battery – can be recharged also from 30% to 80% SoC in 40 minutes. Users of the Great Wall Ora Good Cat enjoy the charging services for free.

Great Wall plans to construct more than 100 charging outlets across Thailand by 2023, and the roll-out of stations under the G-Charge brand will be split into three groups.

The first is the aforementioned 160 kW Supercharging stations, and the second will be DC Fast Charge facilities to be located at GWM partner stores across Thailand. The third group will be destination charge stations to be located in hotels, departmental stores and attractions, said GWM ASEAN and Thailand assistant president Michael Chong.

“The launch of this fast-charging station is just the beginning of our efforts as we are firmly committed to promoting EVs [continuously]. In line with our Mission 9 in 3 strategy, we will launch nine xEV (electrified) models in Thailand within three years, [and] we plan to expand our charging station network across Thailand in support of a sustainable EV community,” said Great Wall ASEAN and Thailand VP Steven Wang.

GALLERY: Great Wall Motors Ora Good Cat