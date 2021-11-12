In International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 12 November 2021 5:59 pm / 0 comments

Toyota has announced that it expects to have all of its manufacturing plants in Japan to return to normal operation from December, with production forecast to reach 800,000 vehicles.

This resumption will be the first time all 14 of its production plants and all 28 assembly lines will be operating normally in seven months since May this year, and the 800,000-unit target includes recovery volume from the impact of previous production cutbacks.

If attained, will be a record figure for the month of December, the automaker said. Toyota maintains its production forecast of nine million units for the fiscal year ending March 2022.

Last month, Toyota reduced its global vehicle output for November by up to 15% due to chip shortages. This was due to a reduction in parts supply over September and October due to increasing Covid-19 infections in Malaysia and Vietnam at the time, which led Toyota to cut its full-year production forecast to nine million vehicles. Toyota’s global production volume as around 760,000 units in December 2020.

Previously in August this year, the global semiconductor chip shortage saw Toyota reduce its production volume for North America by up to 170,000 units through September, while before that in July, the Japanese brand also stopped production at three of its production plants in Thailand due to a shortage of parts.

Toyota said it will continue in its efforts to strengthen its supply chain with its suppliers and do everything possible to deliver cars to customers as quickly as possible, and thanks “all parties concerned” for their support in helping maintain production.