15 November 2021

Pecco Bagnaia (#63) leads Jorge Martin (#89)

With the race proper being overshadowed by the departure of Valentino Rossi from MotoGP, Ducati managed a complete shut out of the podium at this season’s final MotoGP race in Valencia. This gives Ducati the 2021 MotoGP Teams’ World Title, following the award of the 2021 MotoGP Constructors’ World Champion a week ago in Portugal.

The trio of Ducati’s crossing the finish line at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Cheste, Spain was led by Ducati Lenovo Team’s Pecco Bagnaia, his fourth win of the season and second consecutive win in MotoGP following his victory in Portimao. Meanwhile, Jorge Martin of Ducati satellite team Pramac Racing who started the Valencia race from pole position, finished second after losing the lead to Bagnaia 12 laps from the end.

Third place went to Bagnaia’s team mate Jack Miller, who started third on the grid but two places to the Suzukis of Joan Mir and Alex Rins. However, a low side by Rins on lap 11 and some overtaking by Miller allowed the Australian to slip into third place but was unable to close the gap to Martin.

Jack Miller of Ducati Lenovo Team

At the end of 18 races in the 2021 MotoGP calendar, Fabio Quartararo of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP is the world champion, crowned two races early in Misano with 278 points from five race wins, two second places and three third places. Second on the riders’ table is Bagnaia, grabbing 252 points from four race wins while Mir of Suzuki Ecstar is third with 208 points.

As for Martin, with 111 points in the riders’ championship, the Spaniard grabbed the 2021 MotoGP Rookie of the Year award with three podium places this season, one first place win in Styria and two second places. No rest for the MotoGP circus though as the 2022 MotoGP calendar begins November 18th and 19th with the Jerez test, crucial for the teams as they being putting new equipment and components through the paces following the 2020 MotoGP technical development moratorium.