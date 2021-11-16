In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 16 November 2021 12:02 pm / 0 comments

The Royal Malaysia Police’s Negeri Sembilan contingent has taken delivery of 25 new vehicles, which were handed over by deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Datuk Seri Haji Mazlan Lazim at an event held yesterday.

In his speech, the DIG said the vehicles will help to improve the quality of service of the contingent, including assignments relating to crime prevention and monitoring the community’s compliance to standard operation procedures through Ops Covid-19.

The vehicles handed include nine units of the Higer Ace commercial van (supplied by Go Auto) and 16 units of the Toyota Hilux GS Cargo – this is part of a 640-vehicle nationwide procurement costing RM108 million. The latter is based on the Single Cab 2.4 MT 4×4 variant of the pick-up truck, albeit converted for policy duty with the addition of a cargo tent over a custom bed, a bull bar, lights, sirens and an air intake snorkel.

The Hilux GS Cargo is also used by the Johor police, with 34 units being added to the contingent’s fleet earlier in February. These replace the Land Rover Defender vehicles used previously, which have since been disposed of.

According to a report by Bernama, 82% of the 827 vehicles in the Negeri Sembilan contingent police’s fleet have exceeded their usage age limit and continuing to maintain them involved high costs.