17 November 2021

Mazda has already announced that it will expand its SUV line-up last month, with the first of the bunch being the CX-50 that was revealed yesterday. Now, we’re getting our first unofficial look at another model on its way, the CX-60, which was spotted completely undisguised in a video posted by CSK Review Channel, which has since been removed.

For a brief recap, the CX-60 is a two-row SUV that will be part of Mazda’s Large Product group and will be sold in markets “with narrower roads and smaller parking lots” such as Europe, Japan, etc. It will be joined by the three-row CX-80 in these markets, but the CX-50 (two rows) as well as the forthcoming CX-70 (two rows, wide body) and CX-90 (three rows, wide body) will be offered in North America (Mazda also lists etcetera for the CX-70 and CX-90).

Based on what we can see in the video, the CX-60 looks to be larger than the current CX-5 and the design is noticeably more elegant compared to the boxier and more rugged CX-50. Compared to the US-only CX-50, the CX-60 has a taller grille, narrower headlamps and normal round wheel arches, while the bumper features black intakes at the corners flanking a thin lower intake.

The video shows two units of the CX-60, with the one in red sporting side mirror caps and a grille surround in black rather than the white car’s body-colour and chrome. This could indicate a sportier variant that will be made available to customers when the model goes on sale, possibly soon. We don’t get to see the CX-60’s rear for now and Mazda isn’t revealing more information just yet.

The CX-60 is expected to ride on the company’s new longitudinal, rear-wheel drive platform (likely the Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture) and come with electrified inline-four and straight-six-cylinder engines – the latter being big news for the brand. Judging by the distance between the front wheels and A-pillars, the CX-60’s dash-to-axle ratio certainly appears to be longer than Mazda’s current models, lending support to this claim.